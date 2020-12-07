Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of The India Fund worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The India Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 1,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN opened at $19.45 on Monday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

