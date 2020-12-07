Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 26,110 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,065.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $12,271,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 399.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,022,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after buying an additional 817,830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 439.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 886,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 722,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 381.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 472,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

