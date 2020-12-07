Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

