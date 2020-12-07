Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $31.80 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $45.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $131.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $140.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $133.45 million, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

