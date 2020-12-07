Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 125.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT opened at $9.06 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. BTIG Research began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.