Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 60.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RM shares. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:RM opened at $28.89 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,061.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

