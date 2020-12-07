Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $92.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OLLI. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.12.

OLLI stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

