Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safeplus International stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Safeplus International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

