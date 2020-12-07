Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,182 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

