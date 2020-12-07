Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Tecnoglass worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

