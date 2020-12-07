Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $89.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

