Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,211 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,439 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI opened at $25.17 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

