Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 120.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 102.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after buying an additional 249,610 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

