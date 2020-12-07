Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 155,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 519,999 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 512,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 44,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 669.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter.

TNP opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is -1,260.00%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

