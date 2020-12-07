Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

