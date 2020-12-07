Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Diana Shipping worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,118,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $170.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.71.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

