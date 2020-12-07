Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 587,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $158,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $158,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $612,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

