Sei Investments Co. Has $563,000 Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.