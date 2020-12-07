Sei Investments Co. Has $575,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.