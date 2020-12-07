Sei Investments Co. Has $577,000 Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 330.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,907 shares of company stock worth $8,453,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

SSTK opened at $73.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $74.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

