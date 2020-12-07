Sei Investments Co. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Micro Focus International worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.83 on Monday. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.08.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

