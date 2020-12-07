Sei Investments Co. Has $595,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of American Public Education worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $32.50 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,309 shares of company stock valued at $100,284 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

