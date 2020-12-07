Sei Investments Co. Has $616,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $245.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

