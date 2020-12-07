Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 69.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 251.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AMCX stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

