Sei Investments Co. Invests $658,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $72.64 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

