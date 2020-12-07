Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axos Financial by 54.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.79. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

