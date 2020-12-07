Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 642,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,629 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $11.83 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

