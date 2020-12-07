Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Cardiff Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $4,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CRDF opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.90. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

