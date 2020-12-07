Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 153.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1,794.6% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,366 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Popular by 420.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Popular by 18.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 168,481 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Popular by 106.4% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 317,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 163,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Popular by 71.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 369,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 153,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

