Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Oceaneering International worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 87.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on OII shares. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OII opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.