Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

