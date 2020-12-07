Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $355,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Insiders sold 24,857 shares of company stock worth $3,528,525 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.