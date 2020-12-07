Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 125.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 90,601 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 145,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 213.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $751.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.