Sei Investments Co. Sells 336 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 4.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,376,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,118 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,574,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $617,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,233 shares of company stock worth $2,307,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

