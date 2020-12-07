Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,382 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capri were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 911,240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

