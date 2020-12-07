Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,243 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $88.67 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $11,679,731.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $48,189,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,913 shares of company stock valued at $87,842,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.