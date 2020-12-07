Sei Investments Co. Takes $662,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 81.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $279,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

