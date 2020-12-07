Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

