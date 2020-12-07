SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2,497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

