SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,940 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 70,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of PAC stock opened at $105.79 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.