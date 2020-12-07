SG Americas Securities LLC Has $161,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 84.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Conn’s by 34.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Conn’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.36. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

