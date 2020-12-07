SG Americas Securities LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adient by 42.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

