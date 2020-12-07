SG Americas Securities LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

