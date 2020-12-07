SG Americas Securities LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $189.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -78.54 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $203.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

