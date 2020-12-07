SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 199,642 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carter’s by 348.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after purchasing an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 432,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 38.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 430,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,294,000 after buying an additional 120,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRI stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,700,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

