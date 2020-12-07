SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 84.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $123.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

