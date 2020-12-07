SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $90.76 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,303 shares of company stock worth $796,986. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

