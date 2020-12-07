SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

