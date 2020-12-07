SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zumiez by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,299 shares of company stock worth $5,228,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $934.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

