SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Autoliv by 265.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

ALV stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

